MUMBAI, July 24 Indian sugar futures rose on
Tuesday on good export demand and on concerns poor rainfall in
key cane-growing areas could trim next year's output.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.36 percent at 3,359
rupees ($60) per 100 kg at 1012 GMT. It hit a contract high of
3,395 rupees in the previous session.
* "Rainfall was poor in June and July. It has already hurt
the cane crop. Sugar output in next season will be lower than
this year," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have
received over 25 percent less rainfall than normal since the
beginning of the monsoon on June 1.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association earlier this month
forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season
starting from October 1, but dealers say achieving that mark is
nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.
* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is
expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct.
1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 4 rupees to 3,402 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is also helping prices. Exporters have
become active in the past few days," Jain said.
* Indian whites, which compete with Thai refined sugar, were
on offer at $600 a tonne FOB or above, higher than $590 last
week and $520 in late June.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market,
unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government
increases the quota for festivals.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price
swings and ensure adequate supply.
($1 = 56 Indian rupees)
