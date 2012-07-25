MUMBAI, July 25 Indian sugar futures were steady on Wednesday as the government decision to provide additional quota outweighed good export demand and concerns of dry weather in key cane-growing areas could trim next year's production.

* The Indian government has converted 290,000 tonnes of unsold levy sugar into non-levy and asked mills to sell it before end-August.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* "Additional quota dampened sentiments. Although millers are getting good orders from exporters as prices in the world market have improved," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indian whites, which compete with Thai refined sugar, were on offer at $600 a tonne FOB or above, higher than $590 last week and $520 in late June.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 3,348 rupees ($59.47) per 100 kg at 1002 GMT. It hit a contract high of 3,395 rupees earlier this week.

* All key sugar producing regions in the country have received less rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon in June.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association earlier this month forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. The country has produced 25.7 million tonnes by the end of June.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 14 rupees to 3,377 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 56.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)