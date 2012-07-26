MUMBAI, July 26 Indian sugar declined more than a percent on Thursday evening on concerns about restrictions on futures trading and imposition of stock limit by the government, analysts said.

* Indian ministers will meet early next week to discuss banning futures of some farm commodities to curb price rise, government sources said.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.28 percent at 3,319 rupees per 100 kg at 1118 GMT. It hit a contract high of 3,395 rupees earlier this week.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 50 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Government comments on stock limits are creating pressure on prices," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad, adding sugar may trade in the range of 3,280-3,360 rupees this week.

* All key sugar producing regions in the country have received less rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon in June, and the federal government plans to implement a contingency plan.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association earlier this month forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. The country has produced 25.7 million tonnes by the end of June. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)