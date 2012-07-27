MUMBAI, July 27 Indian sugar futures fell for the second straight session on Friday on concerns that government could impose restrictions on futures trading and stock limits to curb food inflation.

* Indian ministers will meet early next week to discuss banning futures of some farm commodities to curb price rise, government sources said.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.12 percent at 3,321 rupees per 100 kg at 0904 GMT. It hit a contract high of 3,395 rupees earlier this week.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall fundamentals are strong but traders are taking cautious steps. We are expecting correction in prices following the recent rally on concern over deficient monsoon," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India's monsoon rains continued below average in the past week, the weather office said on Thursday, keeping much of the country's rain-fed areas still thirsty halfway through the June to September season.

* All key sugar producing regions in the country have received less rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon in June, and the federal government plans to implement a contingency plan.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association earlier this month forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. The country produced 25.7 million tonnes by the end of June. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)