MUMBAI, July 27 Indian sugar futures fell for
the second straight session on Friday on concerns that
government could impose restrictions on futures trading and
stock limits to curb food inflation.
* Indian ministers will meet early next week to discuss
banning futures of some farm commodities to curb price rise,
government sources said.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.12 percent at
3,321 rupees per 100 kg at 0904 GMT. It hit a contract high of
3,395 rupees earlier this week.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall fundamentals are strong but traders are taking
cautious steps. We are expecting correction in prices following
the recent rally on concern over deficient monsoon," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India's monsoon rains continued below average in the past
week, the weather office said on Thursday, keeping much of the
country's rain-fed areas still thirsty halfway through the June
to September season.
* All key sugar producing regions in the country have
received less rainfall than normal since the beginning of the
monsoon in June, and the federal government plans to implement a
contingency plan.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association earlier this month
forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season
starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is
nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.
* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is
expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct.
1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand.
The country produced 25.7 million tonnes by the end of June.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)