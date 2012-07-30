MUMBAI, July 30 Indian sugar futures rose for the third straight session to hit a new contract high on Monday on poor monsoon rains in key growing areas and an improvement in consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

* At 0906 GMT, the key August sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.50 percent at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new contract high at 3,403 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing western state of Maharashtra, sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,395 rupees.

* "We expect some consolidation at this level on global cues though rains in August would be key as it continues to remain low. We could see further rise in prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities.

* All key sugar producing regions in the country have received less rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon in June, and the federal government plans to implement contingency measures.

* Earlier this month, the Indian Sugar Mills Association forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. The country has produced 25.7 million tonnes by the end of June. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)