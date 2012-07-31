MUMBAI, July 31 Indian sugar futures were trading marginally lower on Tuesday in a choppy session as profit-taking following the recent rally outweighed strong consumer demand in spot markets.

* At 0917 GMT, the key September sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was little changed at 3,417 Indian rupees($61.59) per 100 kg.

* The contract rose nearly 14 percent since the beginning of this month on improvement in consumer demand and on worries over lower monsoon rains in key growing areas.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state rose 29 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is a resistance at higher level and prices are likely to fall on hopes of revival of monsoon in key growing areas," said Prasoon Mathur, analyst with Religare Commodities.

* All key sugar-producing regions in the country have received less-than-normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season in June.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association earlier this month forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. The country has produced 25.7 million tonnes by the end of June. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)