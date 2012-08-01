MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian sugar rose over 3 percent to hit a new contract high on Wednesday, tracking an upside in other farm commodities as the government refrained from banning futures trade in food items.

* India held off any curbs on exports of agricommodities or restrictions on futures trade as it announced measures to cope with a 20 percent shortfall in monsoon rains.

* "There were apprehensions government might ban futures trade in sugar and chana. However, this didn't happen and it is supporting upside movement in all farm commodities," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Demand is still strong in spot markets in the ongoing festive season and is supporting the rally, Narvekar said.

* At 0925 GMT, the key September sugar contract on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.02 percent at 3,526 Indian rupees ($63.40) per 100 kg, a new contract high.

* The September contract rose around 15 percent in July on concerns over production in the season as scanty rains in key growing areas could adverely affect yields.

* All key sugar-producing regions in the country have received less-than-normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season in June.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, sugar rose 22 rupees to 3,418 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association earlier this month forecast production of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)