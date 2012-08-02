MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian sugar futures rose for the second straight session to hit a new contract high on Thursday tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where festival season demand boosted the sentiment.

* "Overall fundamentals are bullish. Mills are not under selling pressure as fresh crop supply would start only after October and consumer demand is very good," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Global in Delhi.

* At 0922 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 1.49 percent up at 3,605 rupees ($64.97) per 100 kg, after hitting fresh contract high of 3,628 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, sugar rose 120 rupees to 3,586 rupees per 100 kg.

* Consumer demand is good due to the ongoing Ramadan festival and is likely to remain robust as India celebrates a host of festivals in during August-November, traders said.

* "There could be a slight correction going forward, but the rally in prices is likely to continue for some more time," said Dey.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association forecast sugar output of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* Poor monsoon rains have not hit cane cultivation as much as feared in India's biggest sugar producing state, Maharashtra, while the soybean crop has survived relatively unharmed there, trade and industry officials said on Wednesday.

