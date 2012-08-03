MUMBAI Aug 3 India's sugar futures hit a new
contract high for the third straight session on Friday on strong
consumer demand amid fears that the ongoing drought could
sharply trim production in the next crop ye a r, beginning on
October 1.
* At 0916 GMT, the key sugar September contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading up 1.56 percent at 3,637 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a fresh contract high at 3,651 rupees.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 32 rupees to 3,712 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sugar prices could go further up as the festival season
has begun. Moreover, drought in the current year would also
impact sentiment as consumers might start hoarding, fearing a
shortage," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the
long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday, a
day after confirming the first drought in three years that
threatens to cut output of major crops, including sugarcane.
* Monsoon rains are considered deficient - a drought in
layman's terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year
average rainfall of 89 centimetres. [D:nL4E8J23TA]
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association forecast sugar output
of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October,
but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to
poor rainfall.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)