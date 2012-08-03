MUMBAI Aug 3 India's sugar futures hit a new contract high for the third straight session on Friday on strong consumer demand amid fears that the ongoing drought could sharply trim production in the next crop ye a r, beginning on October 1.

* At 0916 GMT, the key sugar September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.56 percent at 3,637 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract high at 3,651 rupees.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 32 rupees to 3,712 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar prices could go further up as the festival season has begun. Moreover, drought in the current year would also impact sentiment as consumers might start hoarding, fearing a shortage," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday, a day after confirming the first drought in three years that threatens to cut output of major crops, including sugarcane.

* Monsoon rains are considered deficient - a drought in layman's terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average rainfall of 89 centimetres. [D:nL4E8J23TA]

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association forecast sugar output of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving that mark is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)