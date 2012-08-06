MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian sugar fell for the second straight session on Monday on extended profit-taking and on an additional margin imposed by the exchange.

* India's National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a 10 percent minimum initial margin on all running and yet-to-be-launched contracts effective Monday, and also prevented traders from taking fresh positions, traders said.

* At 0920 GMT, the key September sugar contract on NCDEX was down 0.75 percent at 3,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose 7.29 percent in three straight sessions before falling on Saturday.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 11 rupees to 3,666 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Less rain in key growing areas could drag production down and is likely to keep prices up for some more time," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association has forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the next season starting in October, but dealers say achieving it is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday, a day after confirming the first drought in three years that threatens to cut output of major crops, including sugarcane.

* Monsoon rains are considered deficient - a drought in layman's terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average rainfall of 89 centimetres. [D:nL4E8J23TA] (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)