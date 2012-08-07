MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian sugar extended losses on Tuesday, hammered by weak demand and speculation the government may provide additional quota to rein-in prices during the festive season.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.23 percent at 3,470 rupees per 100 kg by 1012 GMT.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 63 rupees to 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand was weak. Mills also cut prices in tenders as there were rumours that the government may provide additional quota for the September quarter," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India last month converted 266,000 tonnes of unsold levy sugar into non-levy and asked mills to sell it before end-August.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association has forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the next crop season starting in October, but dealers say achieving it is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall.

* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday, a day after confirming the first drought in three years that threatens to cut output of major crops, including sugarcane. [D:nL4E8J23TA]

* India's NCDEX imposed a 10 percent minimum initial margin on all running and yet-to-be-launched contracts effective From Monday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)