MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in a week on Wednesday after the government decided to allocate additional non-levy sugar supplies for the September quarter.

* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.24 percent at 3,428 rupees per 100 kg by 0933 GMT, after hitting a low of 3,420 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 76 rupees to 3,489 rupees per 100 kg.

* "With additional quota, supplies are comfortable to match festive demand. Some quantity may even remain unsold," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "Millers are reducing prices in tenders. They may slash prices by another 50 rupees to sell the allocated quota," the member, who declined to be named, said.

* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7.0 million tonnes in the new season from Oct. 1 as compared with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Wednesday.

* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the next crop season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday, a day after confirming the first drought in three years that threatens to cut output of major crops, including sugarcane. [D:nL4E8J23TA]

* India's NCDEX imposed a 10 percent minimum initial margin on all running and yet-to-be-launched contracts, effective from Monday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)