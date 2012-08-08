MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian sugar futures fell to their
lowest level in a week on Wednesday after the government decided
to allocate additional non-levy sugar supplies for the September
quarter.
* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* The key September contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.24 percent
at 3,428 rupees per 100 kg by 0933 GMT, after hitting a low of
3,420 rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing
Maharashtra state fell 76 rupees to 3,489 rupees per 100 kg.
* "With additional quota, supplies are comfortable to match
festive demand. Some quantity may even remain unsold," said a
member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* "Millers are reducing prices in tenders. They may slash
prices by another 50 rupees to sell the allocated quota," the
member, who declined to be named, said.
* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7.0
million tonnes in the new season from Oct. 1 as compared with
5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA) said on Wednesday.
* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the next
crop season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this
is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra and
Uttar Pradesh.
* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the
long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday, a
day after confirming the first drought in three years that
threatens to cut output of major crops, including sugarcane.
* India's NCDEX imposed a 10 percent minimum initial margin
on all running and yet-to-be-launched contracts, effective from
Monday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)