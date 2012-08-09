MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Thursday from a week-low hit in the previous session on an improvement in demand in the physical market at lower levels and a rise in overseas prices.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.76 percent at 3,472 rupees per 100 kg by 1014 GMT, after hitting a week-low of 3,420 rupees in the previous session.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state rose 28 rupees to 3,503 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Today demand has improved due to sharp drop in prices in the past four days," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"But prices are unlikely to sustain at current level. The supply is more than demand due to additional quota allocation."

* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7.0 million tonnes in the new season from Oct. 1 as compared with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Wednesday.

* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the next crop season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said last week. [D:nL4E8J23TA]

* India's NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent minimum initial margin on all running and yet-to-be-launched contracts, effective from Monday.

* New York raw sugar futures edged higher on Thursday, as harvest pressure from top producer Brazil capped gains. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)