MUMBAI Aug 10 Indian sugar futures extended
gains on Friday as demand from stockists i mproved in the spot
market, although allocation of additional non-levy quota for the
September quarter weighed on sentiment.
* The key September contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.31 percent at
3,526 rupees per 100 kg at 1106 GMT.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing
Maharashtra state jumped 67 rupees to 3,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is very good from eastern India. Stockists are
buying in anticipation prices will rise in the coming weeks due
to festivals," said a trader based in the Vashi spot market near
Mumbai.
* "The market is also getting support from less rainfall in
cane-growing areas, though additional quota for September is
weighing on sentiment."
* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7
million tonnes in the new crop season from Oct. 1 as compared
with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA) said on Wednesday.
* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the crop
season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this is
nearly impossible due to the poor rainfall in Maharashtra and
Uttar Pradesh.
* New York raw sugar futures firmed up on Friday, bouncing
from the prior session's six-week low.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)