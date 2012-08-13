MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian sugar futures fell for the
second straight session on Monday, tracking a soft trend in spot
markets and weighed down by negative sentiments caused by the
allocation of additional non-levy quota for September.
* In spot markets, traders are reluctant to buy on concerns
the government might intervene to curb a steep hike in sugar
prices.
* At 0918 GMT, the key September contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.29 percent at 3,474 rupees ($62.79) per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen around 18 percent since the
beginning of July.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing
Maharashtra state fell 20 rupees to 3531 rupees p er 100 kg.
* "Some parts of north India received good rains, and it has
raised hopes of surplus production for the next season also.
Traders are also reluctant to buy at higher level, which dragged
the prices down," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7 million
tonnes in the new crop season from Oct. 1 compared with 5.5
million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association
(ISMA) said on Wednesday.
* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the crop
season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this is
nearly impossible due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra and Uttar
Pradesh.
($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)