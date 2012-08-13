MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian sugar futures fell for the second straight session on Monday, tracking a soft trend in spot markets and weighed down by negative sentiments caused by the allocation of additional non-levy quota for September.

* In spot markets, traders are reluctant to buy on concerns the government might intervene to curb a steep hike in sugar prices.

* At 0918 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.29 percent at 3,474 rupees ($62.79) per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen around 18 percent since the beginning of July.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state fell 20 rupees to 3531 rupees p er 100 kg.

* "Some parts of north India received good rains, and it has raised hopes of surplus production for the next season also. Traders are also reluctant to buy at higher level, which dragged the prices down," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7 million tonnes in the new crop season from Oct. 1 compared with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Wednesday.

* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the crop season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. ($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)