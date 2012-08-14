MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian sugar futures fell for the third straight session on Tuesday on higher supplies in spot markets amid a decline in demand following recent rains in northern India.

* Additional 400,000 tonnes of non-levy sugar allocated by the governnment for the September quarter, over and above the previous 4.766 million tonnes, has weighed on sentiments, traders said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* At 0923 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.80 percent at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state fell 39 rupees to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains in north India have improved in previous week and has raised hopes that the country might have surplus sugar in the next season also," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* After Eid next week, there is no major festival for nearly a month, which could result in decline in consumer demand. It is also putting pressure on prices, Kuvadia said.

* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7 million tonnes in the new crop season from Oct. 1 compared with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)