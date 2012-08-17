MUMBAI Aug 17 Indian sugar futures rose after falling in four straight sessions on Friday as lower level buying by traders outweighed poor demand and higher supplies in spot markets following the government's move to allocate additional quota.

* A steep rise in the sugar price in July-August on concerns over deficient rains in key growing areas prompted the government to release 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.8 million tonnes, to cool prices.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* "Mills are under selling pressure as they expect demand to fall further after Eid as there is no major festival for the next 20-25 days," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand is likely to improve next month, Kuvadia said.

* At 1014 GMT, the key September sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.18 percent at 3,432 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state fell 65 rupees to 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7.0 million tonnes in the new season from Oct. 1 as compared with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the next crop season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this is nearly impossible due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

* India's monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office has said. [D:nL4E8J23TA] (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)