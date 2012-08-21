MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian sugar futures fell nearly
2 percent on Tuesday on sluggish demand and additional supply of
non-levy sugar, though a likely rise in demand next month due to
festivals limited the downside.
* The key September contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 1.55 percent at 3,420
rupees ($61.62) per 100 kg at 0905 GMT, after falling to 3,407
rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state was steady at 3,432 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Retail demand was weak for the past few days. We may see
a drop of another 50 rupees," said Ashok Jain, president of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"But a sharp fall is unlikely. Next month we have key Ganesh
festival, when demand will improve."
* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of
additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and
above the previous allocation of 4.766 million
tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* India is expected to have opening sugar stocks of 7
million tonnes in the new crop season from Oct. 1, compared with
5.5 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA) estimates.
* ISMA forecast an output of 25 million tonnes for the crop
season starting in October, but dealers say achieving this is
nearly impossible due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra and Uttar
Pradesh.
* Port congestion in Brazil, the world's biggest sugar
exporter, has delayed exports, although lineups are easing.
($1 = 55.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)