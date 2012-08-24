MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian sugar futures extended
gains for the second straight session on Friday over fears
deficient rains in key producing regions could cut output,
though higher selling by mills to exhaust non-levy quota capped
the gains.
* At 0858 GMT, the key September contract on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was trading up 0.09
percent at 3,447 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,420 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In north India rains are improving and it looks that
production could be higher, but in Maharashtra, rains are still
deficient and there could be some loss, and this is keeping the
prices up," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* Sugar prices are not likely to rise sharply as consumer
demand is low and there is no major festival for nearly a month
to boost demand, Mathur said.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* The government released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.76 million tonnes.
* Cane-growing central Maharashtra got 75 percent lower
rainfall than average last week.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates an
output of 25 million tonnes in the new crop season starting in
October.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)