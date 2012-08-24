MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian sugar futures extended gains for the second straight session on Friday over fears deficient rains in key producing regions could cut output, though higher selling by mills to exhaust non-levy quota capped the gains.

* At 0858 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was trading up 0.09 percent at 3,447 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In north India rains are improving and it looks that production could be higher, but in Maharashtra, rains are still deficient and there could be some loss, and this is keeping the prices up," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Sugar prices are not likely to rise sharply as consumer demand is low and there is no major festival for nearly a month to boost demand, Mathur said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The government released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.76 million tonnes.

* Cane-growing central Maharashtra got 75 percent lower rainfall than average last week.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates an output of 25 million tonnes in the new crop season starting in October. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)