MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian sugar futures jumped
nearly 3 percent on Tuesday on hopes festivals will boost demand
for the sweetener in the coming weeks and as the market was
worried over production due to poor rainfall in key cane growing
areas.
* Additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September
quarter weighed on spot prices.
* The key September contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 2.57 percent at 3,507
rupees ($62.96) per 100 kg at 1113 GMT, after rising to 3,520
rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state rose by 7 rupees to 3,393 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so
far received 31 percent less rains than average, fuelling
concerns over production.
* "Next month onwards we have festivals like Ganesh and
Dussehera. These festivals are likely to boost demand," said
Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking
Pvt Ltd.
* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of
additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and
above the previous allocation of 4.766 million
tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* "Diversion of sugar cane for fodder and poor yields due to
drought are likely to hit sugar output badly. Traders are taking
into account these things while taking positions in far-month
contracts," Narvekar said.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates an output of
25 million tonnes in the new crop season starting from October.
* A meeting of a specialist panel of ministers on drought is
expected this week to take stock of the progress of summer-sown
crops and review the monsoon situation.
($1 = 55.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)