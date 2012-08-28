MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian sugar futures jumped nearly 3 percent on Tuesday on hopes festivals will boost demand for the sweetener in the coming weeks and as the market was worried over production due to poor rainfall in key cane growing areas.

* Additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September quarter weighed on spot prices.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 2.57 percent at 3,507 rupees ($62.96) per 100 kg at 1113 GMT, after rising to 3,520 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose by 7 rupees to 3,393 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so far received 31 percent less rains than average, fuelling concerns over production.

* "Next month onwards we have festivals like Ganesh and Dussehera. These festivals are likely to boost demand," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* "Diversion of sugar cane for fodder and poor yields due to drought are likely to hit sugar output badly. Traders are taking into account these things while taking positions in far-month contracts," Narvekar said.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates an output of 25 million tonnes in the new crop season starting from October.

* A meeting of a specialist panel of ministers on drought is expected this week to take stock of the progress of summer-sown crops and review the monsoon situation.

($1 = 55.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)