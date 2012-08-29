MUMBAI Aug 29 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday as traders chose to book profits following a sharp rise in the previous session on hopes of a rise in demand for the sweetner in coming weeks.

* At 0929 GMT, the key September sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading down 0.31 percent at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose 2.4 percent to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* The most traded S-variety sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose 28 rupees to 3,421 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall sentiment is positive, today sugar is down on profit taking. Demand is moderate but is likely to pick up after rains," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Sugar futures are likely to trade in the range of 3,450- 3,550 rupees per 100 kg for the next few sessions, Mathur said.

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates an output of 25 million tonnes in the new crop season starting from October.

* A meeting of a specialist panel of ministers on drought is expected this week to take stock of the progress of summer-sown crops and review the monsoon situation. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)