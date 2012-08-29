MUMBAI Aug 29 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday as traders chose to book profits following a sharp
rise in the previous session on hopes of a rise in demand for
the sweetner in coming weeks.
* At 0929 GMT, the key September sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading down
0.31 percent at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract rose 2.4 percent to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg
on Tuesday.
* The most traded S-variety sugar in the Kolhapur spot
market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose 28 rupees to
3,421 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall sentiment is positive, today sugar is down on
profit taking. Demand is moderate but is likely to pick up after
rains," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* Sugar futures are likely to trade in the range of 3,450-
3,550 rupees per 100 kg for the next few sessions, Mathur said.
* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of
additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and
above the previous allocation of 4.766 million
tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates an output of
25 million tonnes in the new crop season starting from October.
* A meeting of a specialist panel of ministers on drought is
expected this week to take stock of the progress of summer-sown
crops and review the monsoon situation.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)