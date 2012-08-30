MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian sugar futures rose over 1
percent on Thursday to their highest level in over three weeks
on improvement in spot demand and concerns that the drought can
trim the country's output much sharply than anticipated.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
& Derivatives Exchange was up 1.09 percent at 3,614 rupees ($65)
per 100 kg at 1054 GMT, after rising to 3,622 rupees earlier in
the day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state rose by 12 rupees to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Industry is talking about a sharp production fall in
Maharashtra. Things were expected to improve in August, but they
didn't," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
"It is prompting stockists to raise purchases. They are
expecting a rally in prices in next two months."
* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so
far received 29 percent less rains than average.
* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of
additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and
above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes. Despite
the extra supplies, prices continued their gaining streak.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates output at 25
million tonnes, but dealers say it could be lower as poor
rainfall has affected cane more severely than anticipated.
($1 = 55.63 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)