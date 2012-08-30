MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian sugar futures rose over 1 percent on Thursday to their highest level in over three weeks on improvement in spot demand and concerns that the drought can trim the country's output much sharply than anticipated.

* The key October contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 1.09 percent at 3,614 rupees ($65) per 100 kg at 1054 GMT, after rising to 3,622 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose by 12 rupees to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Industry is talking about a sharp production fall in Maharashtra. Things were expected to improve in August, but they didn't," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

"It is prompting stockists to raise purchases. They are expecting a rally in prices in next two months."

* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so far received 29 percent less rains than average.

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes. Despite the extra supplies, prices continued their gaining streak.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates output at 25 million tonnes, but dealers say it could be lower as poor rainfall has affected cane more severely than anticipated.

($1 = 55.63 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)