MUMBAI Aug 31 Indian sugar futures extended gains on Friday to hit their highest level in nearly four weeks as demand in the spot market improved on an estimated drop in the output in key producing state.

* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 30 percent year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012/13 on poor cane yields due to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder, a state official said.

* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so far received 30 percent less rains than average.

* The key October contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.64 percent at 3,631 rupees ($65.2) per 100 kg at 1001 GMT, after rising to 3,644 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose by 28 rupees to 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar millers have raised prices in tenders significantly in the past two days, but despite higher prices, demand is there," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Stockists are active in the market. They are expecting further price rise."

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes. Despite the extra supplies, prices continued their gaining streak.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar after domestic prices surged and buyers found cheaper supplies from competitors Brazil and Thailand, four trading sources told Reuters on Thursday. ($1 = 55.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)