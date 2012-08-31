MUMBAI Aug 31 Indian sugar futures extended
gains on Friday to hit their highest level in nearly four weeks
as demand in the spot market improved on an estimated drop in
the output in key producing state.
* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is
likely to fall by 30 percent year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes
in 2012/13 on poor cane yields due to drought and diversion of
the crop for fodder, a state official said.
* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so
far received 30 percent less rains than average.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
& Derivatives Exchange was up 0.64 percent at 3,631 rupees
($65.2) per 100 kg at 1001 GMT, after rising to 3,644 rupees
earlier in the day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state rose by 28 rupees to 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sugar millers have raised prices in tenders significantly
in the past two days, but despite higher prices, demand is
there," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
"Stockists are active in the market. They are expecting
further price rise."
* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of
additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and
above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes. Despite
the extra supplies, prices continued their gaining streak.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of
more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar after domestic prices
surged and buyers found cheaper supplies from competitors Brazil
and Thailand, four trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.
($1 = 55.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)