MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian sugar futures climbed more than 1 percent on Monday, buoyed by healthy demand in the spot market ahead of key festivals and as concerns persisted over the country's output despite a recent pick-up in rainfall.

* The key October contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.72 percent at 3,616 rupees ($65.01) per 100 kg at 1045 GMT, after rising to 3,637 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Festival demand is helping prices to sustain at higher levels. From this month we have series of key festivals," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Indians will celebrate Ganesh festival this month, followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. The consumption of the sweetener usually rises during the festival period.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose by 5 rupees to 3,585 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rainfall has improved significantly in Maharashtra in the last few days, although it can't erase damage caused by poor rainfall between June to August," Narvekar said.

* Sugar output in Maharashtra is likely to fall by 30 percent year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012/13 on poor cane yields due to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder, a state official said.

* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so far received 27 percent less rains than average.

* Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar after domestic prices surged and buyers found cheaper supplies from competitors Brazil and Thailand, four trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.

($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)