MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian sugar futures climbed more
than 1 percent on Monday, buoyed by healthy demand in the spot
market ahead of key festivals and as concerns persisted over the
country's output despite a recent pick-up in rainfall.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
& Derivatives Exchange was up 0.72 percent at 3,616 rupees
($65.01) per 100 kg at 1045 GMT, after rising to 3,637 rupees
earlier in the day.
* "Festival demand is helping prices to sustain at higher
levels. From this month we have series of key festivals," said
Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities
Broking.
* Indians will celebrate Ganesh festival this month,
followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. The
consumption of the sweetener usually rises during the festival
period.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose by 5 rupees to 3,585 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rainfall has improved significantly in Maharashtra in the
last few days, although it can't erase damage caused by poor
rainfall between June to August," Narvekar said.
* Sugar output in Maharashtra is likely to fall by 30
percent year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012/13 on poor
cane yields due to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder,
a state official said.
* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so
far received 27 percent less rains than average.
* Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of
more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar after domestic prices
surged and buyers found cheaper supplies from competitors Brazil
and Thailand, four trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.
($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)