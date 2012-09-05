MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian sugar futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday on profit-taking, a l though losses were limited by healthy spot demand ahead of key festivals and an expected drop in output.

* The key October contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.82 percent at 3,618 rupees ($65.02) per 100 kg at 0953 GMT.

* Sugar futures have risen 30 percent in the last three months.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose by 7 rupees to 3,626 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Medium-term fundamentals are very positive for sugar due to festivals. Prices will remain firm at least for next two months due to festival demand," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indians will celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.

* An estimated drop in the country's sugar output in the 2012/13 marketing year that starts from October will give support to prices, Mathur said.

* Sugar output in Maharashtra is likely to fall by 30 percent year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012/13 on poor cane yields due to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder, a state official said.

* Consultancy Kingsman SA last week cut its 2012/13 sugar p roduction estimate for India to 24.25 million tonnes from 25.5 million tonnes earlier.

* The Indian government has provided an additional 10 days to sugar mills to sell around 200,000 tonnes of unsold non-levy sugar stocks of August.

* India, the world's largest consumer of sugar, is likely to become a net importer of the sweetener as early as 2013/14, as drought-hit farmers replace cane with less water-intensive crops.

* Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar after domestic prices surged and buyers found cheaper supplies from competitors Brazil and Thailand, four trading sources told Reuters last week.

($1 = 55.6450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)