MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian sugar futures extended losses for a second straight session on Thursday tracking a soft trend in spot markets, where selling by mills pushed prices down.

* However, traders expect prices to rise again on an improvement in demand during the festival season.

* "Mills are selling in higher quantity to exhaust their August non-levy quota and it is putting pressure on prices," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The Indian government has provided an additional 10 days to sugar mills to sell around 200,000 tonnes of unsold non-levy sugar stocks of August.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* Demand from north India, which accounts for a majority of the sweetner consumed in the country, is still weak but is expected to rise in next the few days as the festive season is approaching, said Kuvadia.

* Indians celebrate a host of festivals from September to November, and demand for sweets surges during this period.

* At 1054 GMT, the key October contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 1.27 percent at 3,566 rupees ($63.84) per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety sugar fell 12 rupees to 3,626 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's largest consumer of sugar, is likely to become a net importer of the sweetener as early as 2013/14, as scanty rains in key growing areas could cut production and push prices higher in local marekt. ($1 = 55.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)