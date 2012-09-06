MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian sugar futures extended
losses for a second straight session on Thursday tracking a soft
trend in spot markets, where selling by mills pushed prices
down.
* However, traders expect prices to rise again on an
improvement in demand during the festival season.
* "Mills are selling in higher quantity to exhaust their
August non-levy quota and it is putting pressure on prices,"
said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* The Indian government has provided an additional 10 days
to sugar mills to sell around 200,000 tonnes of unsold non-levy
sugar stocks of August.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
* Demand from north India, which accounts for a majority of
the sweetner consumed in the country, is still weak but is
expected to rise in next the few days as the festive season is
approaching, said Kuvadia.
* Indians celebrate a host of festivals from September to
November, and demand for sweets surges during this period.
* At 1054 GMT, the key October contract on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 1.27 percent
at 3,566 rupees ($63.84) per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, the most traded S-variety sugar fell 12 rupees to 3,626
rupees per 100 kg.
* India, the world's largest consumer of sugar, is likely to
become a net importer of the sweetener as early as 2013/14, as
scanty rains in key growing areas could cut production and push
prices higher in local marekt.
($1 = 55.8600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)