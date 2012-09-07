MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian sugar futures extended
losses for a third session on Friday as mills sought to sell
their government-set quotas by a Monday deadline, with some
expectations prices could recover after that.
However, a recent improvement in rains in key growing areas
could keep sentiment subdued.
* "Sugar producing regions of Maharashtra received good
rains. It could support standing crop in the state and may
prevent a steep decline in the output," said Vedika Narvekar, a
senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.
* Rains in western Maharashtra, the key sugar producing
region, were 83 percent above average in the week ended Sept. 5,
and that eased concerns of a steep decline in sugar output due
to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder.
* The state has been facing an acute shortage of green
fodder due to drought, which prompted farmers to sell mature
cane for animal feed.
* Once the government-set quotas, known as "non-levy" sugar,
are exhausted by mills, there could be some recovery in sugar
prices due to the approaching festival season, said Pradeep
Bhanushaali, a dealer at Vashi spot market near Mumbai.
* Indians celebrate a host of festivals from September to
November, and demand for sweets surges during this period.
* The Indian government has provided an additional 10 days
to sugar mills to sell around 200,000 tonnes of unsold non-levy
sugar stocks of August by Sept. 10.
* India's monsoon has splashed back into life, lifting the
threat of prolonged drought in the major rice and sugar producer
with a second consecutive week of heavier-than-normal rains that
could revive yields.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
& Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.04 percent at 3,531 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar fell 34 rupees to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)