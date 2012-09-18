MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian sugar futures eased on Tuesday, following a similar trend overseas and on an estimate of surplus production, although the spot market was firm on expectations of robust demand in the next two months due to the festival season.

* New York raw sugar futures eased on Tuesday, under pressure from the weaker tone across commodity markets and bearish fundamentals, with expected global supply surpluses in both 2011/12 and 2012/13.

* The key October contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.89 percent at 3,582 Indian rupees ($66.33)per 100 kg by 1041 GMT.

* "The drop in the world market hurt sentiment, but local fundamentals are not changing. Festival demand is there to offset impact of higher supplies," said an official at Kisan Veer co-operative sugar factory, based in Maharashtra.

* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar rose 20 rupees to 3,658 rupees per 100 kg.

* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce more sugar than it can consume domestically in the marketing year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said.

($1 = 54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)