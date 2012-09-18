MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian sugar futures eased on
Tuesday, following a similar trend overseas and on an estimate
of surplus production, although the spot market was firm on
expectations of robust demand in the next two months due to the
festival season.
* New York raw sugar futures eased on Tuesday, under
pressure from the weaker tone across commodity markets and
bearish fundamentals, with expected global supply surpluses in
both 2011/12 and 2012/13.
* The key October contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.89 percent at
3,582 Indian rupees ($66.33)per 100 kg by 1041 GMT.
* "The drop in the world market hurt sentiment, but local
fundamentals are not changing. Festival demand is there to
offset impact of higher supplies," said an official at Kisan
Veer co-operative sugar factory, based in Maharashtra.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar rose 20
rupees to 3,658 rupees per 100 kg.
* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce
more sugar than it can consume domestically in the marketing
year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will
be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said.
($1 = 54 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)