MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian sugar futures were steady on Thursday on a lack of cues from the spot markets, which were closed due to a one-day nationwide strike called by opposition parties.

* The key October contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.19 percent at 3,585 Indian rupees ($66.32)per 100 kg by 0910 GMT.

* Key spot markets for sugar in India were closed and buyers postponed purchases as vehicles were not available for transport, dealers said.

* Schools, shops and government offices were shut in some Indian states on Thursday as protesters blocked road and rail traffic as part of a one-day nationwide strike against sweeping economic reforms announced by the government last week.

* "Supply situation is very comfortable. Even next year we are going to produce surplus," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce more sugar than it can consume domestically in the marketing year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said.

* New York raw sugar futures were higher on Thursday but remained within striking distance of a two-year low set earlier this month as a large global surplus kept a lid on the market.

* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this week, followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.

* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tones, to cap price rise during festival season.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

($1 = 54.0550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)