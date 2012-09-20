MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Thursday on a lack of cues from the spot markets, which were
closed due to a one-day nationwide strike called by opposition
parties.
* The key October contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.19 percent at
3,585 Indian rupees ($66.32)per 100 kg by 0910 GMT.
* Key spot markets for sugar in India were closed and buyers
postponed purchases as vehicles were not available for
transport, dealers said.
* Schools, shops and government offices were shut in some
Indian states on Thursday as protesters blocked road and rail
traffic as part of a one-day nationwide strike against sweeping
economic reforms announced by the government last
week.
* "Supply situation is very comfortable. Even next year we
are going to produce surplus," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior
analyst with Religare Commodities.
* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce
more sugar than it can consume domestically in the marketing
year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will
be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said.
* New York raw sugar futures were higher on Thursday but
remained within striking distance of a two-year low set earlier
this month as a large global surplus kept a lid on the market.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this week, followed
by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption
usually rises during the festival period.
* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tones, to cap price rise
during festival season.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
($1 = 54.0550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)