MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian sugar futures dropped more than one percent on Monday on expectations the government will allow a higher non-levy quota for the December quarter as it aims to keep a lid on prices during the festive season.

* The key October contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 3,555 rupees per 100 kg at 0914 GMT.

* "The general perception is that the government will release a higher quota for the December quarter as we have Dussehra and Diwali in the next two months," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government. Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.

* "In the spot market, prices are steady. Millers are still quoting higher prices in tenders," Kuvadia said.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged up by 5 rupees to 3,665 per 100 kg.

* Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the new 2012/13 season begins, is estimated to be 6 million tonnes, up from 5.5 million tonnes a year earlier, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce more sugar than it can consume in the marketing year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)