MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian sugar futures dropped
more than one percent on Monday on expectations the government
will allow a higher non-levy quota for the December quarter as
it aims to keep a lid on prices during the festive season.
* The key October contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 3,555
rupees per 100 kg at 0914 GMT.
* "The general perception is that the government will
release a higher quota for the December quarter as we have
Dussehra and Diwali in the next two months," said Mukesh
Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government. Sugar consumption usually rises during the
festival period.
* "In the spot market, prices are steady. Millers are still
quoting higher prices in tenders," Kuvadia said.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged up
by 5 rupees to 3,665 per 100 kg.
* Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the new 2012/13 season
begins, is estimated to be 6 million tonnes, up from 5.5 million
tonnes a year earlier, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association,
a producers' body.
* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce
more sugar than it can consume in the marketing year starting
from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will be small, Food
Minister K. V. Thomas said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)