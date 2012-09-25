MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Tuesday as traders awaited the non-levy quota for the
December quarter before making large purchases.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government. The government is likely to announce
non-levy quota for the December quarter this week.
* The key October contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.08 percent at
3,552 rupees per 100 kg at 1026 GMT.
* "Market is waiting for the quota. The government will
release more quantity than September quarter due to festivals,
but traders want to know the exact rise," said a member the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India released 5.166 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for
the September quarter.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra in October and Diwali in
November. Sugar consumption usually rises during this period.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged
down by 5 rupees to 3,658 per 100 kg.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years, five dealers said.
* Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the new 2012/13 season
begins, is estimated to be 6 million tonnes, up from 5.5 million
tonnes a year earlier, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association,
a producers' body.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)