MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Thursday to hit their lowest in a month after the
government made available higher supplies for October and
November in an attempt to keep prices lower during key
festivals.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* The key November contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at
3,465 rupees ($64.74) per 100 kg at 1006 GMT, after falling to
3,447 rupees earlier in the day.
* "The quota is more than demand. Carry-forward stocks will
remain from the October-November quota for December," said Ashok
Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra in October
and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during
this period.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar eased by
10 rupees to 3,630 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
the gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years.
* Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the new 2012/13 season
begins, is estimated to be 6 million tonnes, up from 5.5 million
tonnes a year earlier, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association,
a producers' body.
($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)