MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian soyoil futures extended
losses on Friday to hit their lowest in nearly 10 months, hurt
by a strong rupee and weak demand in spot markets, while
soybeans fell to a six-month low as supplies from the new crop
start arriving in local markets.
* The rupee rose to a near five-month high on
Friday. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at
the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.31 percent
at 2,599 ringgit per tonne at 0843 GMT, while U.S. soybean
edged down 0.06 percent to $15.69-3/4 per bushel.
* "The drop in the rupee in a week has made imports cheaper.
This may prompt importers to buy large quantity for the festive
season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* India's 2012/13 edible oil imports could rise 4.2 percent
to a record high, with palm oil cornering the bulk of that, a
Reuters poll showed, as the world's second most populous country
fails to raise output quickly enough to meet demand from a
growing middle class.
* The November soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 2.51 percent down at
657.35 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 656 rupees ea rlier i n
the session, t he lowest for the second month contract since Dec .
13, 20 11.
* Soybean arrivals have started in top producing central
Madhya Pradesh state and are likely to rise significantly in
October and may peak in November.
* India is likely to produce 11.5 million tonnes of soybeans
in 2012/13 compared with 10.5 million tonnes a year earlier,
while its rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb
nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials
said.
* The November soybean contract was down 2 percent
at 3,185 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,183 rupees
earlier in the day, while rapeseed fell 1.31 percent to
3,998 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 8 rupees to 727 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 9
rupees to 3,353 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
edged down 20 rupees to 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)