MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Friday as the government's decision to raise supplies for October and November outweighed an expected rise in demand during the festive season.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* The key November contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 3,470 rupees ($66.1) per 100 kg by 0910 GMT.

* "Supplies are more than demand, but still millers are not lowering quotes. They have been keeping prices steady in tenders," said a sugar dealer based in Pune, Maharashtra.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during this period.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged up by one rupee to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as the gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years.

* Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the 2012/13 season begins, is estimated to be 6 million tonnes, up from 5.5 million tonnes a year earlier, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1 = 52.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)