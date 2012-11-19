MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian sugar futures rose on
Monday in choppy trade as an expected delay in cane-crushing in
the top two sugar-producing states offset higher supplies by
mills amid lacklustre demand in spot markets.
* The key December contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.15 percent at
3,336 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has declined a bit after Diwali and sugar prices
will take cue from the December quota. Most traders are waiting
to see the outcome of a standoff between cane growers and sugar
mills over cane prices," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* Usually, most factories in Maharashtra state, India's top
sugar producer, start cane-crushing by the first week of
November, but it has been delayed this year as farmers and mills
have not agreed on prices.
* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both farmers and
mills are waiting for the government to announce a state
advised-price for cane.
* Sugar rose by 11 rupees to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 a year earlier.
($1 = 54.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)