MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian sugar futures rose on Monday in choppy trade as an expected delay in cane-crushing in the top two sugar-producing states offset higher supplies by mills amid lacklustre demand in spot markets.

* The key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.15 percent at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has declined a bit after Diwali and sugar prices will take cue from the December quota. Most traders are waiting to see the outcome of a standoff between cane growers and sugar mills over cane prices," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Usually, most factories in Maharashtra state, India's top sugar producer, start cane-crushing by the first week of November, but it has been delayed this year as farmers and mills have not agreed on prices.

* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both farmers and mills are waiting for the government to announce a state advised-price for cane.

* Sugar rose by 11 rupees to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 a year earlier.

