MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian sugar futures fell on
Tuesday on strong selling by mills amid lacklustre demand in
spot market, and in anticipation of the start of cane crushing
in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Most factories in Maharashtra, the top sugar producer in
the country, start cane crushing by the first week of November,
but it was delayed this year due to a dispute between farmers
and mills over cane prices.
* "Cane price issue has been resolved in Maharashtra, and
sugar mills are also under pressure to exhaust October-November
quota. All these factors are dragging the prices down," said
Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodity
Services.
* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the farmers and
mills are waiting for the state government to announce the
state-advised price for cane.
* The Indian government has asked millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November,
higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes. This is also putting pressure on the prices, Desai
added.
* The key December contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading down 1.35 percent
at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell by 2 rupees to 3,473 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)