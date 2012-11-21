MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Wednesday as weak demand and higher supplies
outweighed a delay in cane crushing due to farmers' demand for
an increase in cane procurement prices.
* By 0958 GMT, the key December contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.06
percent at 3,294 rupees per 100 kg.
* Usually, most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing
by the first week of November, but the process was delayed this
year by a fortnight as farmers and mills had not reached an
agreement on cane prices.
* "Mills in Maharashtra are raising cane prices. This will
increase production cost and will force millers to seek a higher
price for sugar," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* In western Maharashtra, most mills agreed to pay farmers
2,500 rupees for a tonne of cane in the first instalment,
sharply higher than the 2,050 paid last year. Mills usually pay
farmers more than 80 percent of the cane price in the first
instalment and the remaining in the second instalment.
* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both farmers and
mills are waiting for the state government to announce the
state-advised price for cane.
* Sugar fell by 9 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 55.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)