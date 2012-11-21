MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Wednesday as weak demand and higher supplies outweighed a delay in cane crushing due to farmers' demand for an increase in cane procurement prices.

* By 0958 GMT, the key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.06 percent at 3,294 rupees per 100 kg.

* Usually, most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing by the first week of November, but the process was delayed this year by a fortnight as farmers and mills had not reached an agreement on cane prices.

* "Mills in Maharashtra are raising cane prices. This will increase production cost and will force millers to seek a higher price for sugar," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* In western Maharashtra, most mills agreed to pay farmers 2,500 rupees for a tonne of cane in the first instalment, sharply higher than the 2,050 paid last year. Mills usually pay farmers more than 80 percent of the cane price in the first instalment and the remaining in the second instalment.

* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised price for cane.

* Sugar fell by 9 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. ($1 = 55.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)