MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Friday from their lowest in nearly a month on market talk that the government will give mills flexibility in selling sugar in the open market by releasing the quota for four months instead of one month.

* "There is buzz in the market that the government will release quota for four months and there won't be any compulsion on minimum monthly sale. Mills can sell quota anytime in four months," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Currently the government allocates quota on a monthly basis and asks mills to sell that quantity by the month-end.

* At 0938 GMT, the key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.83 percent at 3,297 rupees ($59.4) per 100 kg.

* Weak retail demand and higher quota for November capped the upside, dealers said.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Sugar eased by 5 rupees to 3,445 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing by the first week of November, but it was delayed this year by a fortnight as farmers and mills could not agree on cane prices.

* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised price for cane. ($1 = 55.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)