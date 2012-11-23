MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian sugar futures rebounded on
Friday from their lowest in nearly a month on market talk that
the government will give mills flexibility in selling sugar in
the open market by releasing the quota for four months instead
of one month.
* "There is buzz in the market that the government will
release quota for four months and there won't be any compulsion
on minimum monthly sale. Mills can sell quota anytime in four
months," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Currently the government allocates quota on a monthly
basis and asks mills to sell that quantity by the month-end.
* At 0938 GMT, the key December contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.83 percent
at 3,297 rupees ($59.4) per 100 kg.
* Weak retail demand and higher quota for November capped
the upside, dealers said.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* Sugar eased by 5 rupees to 3,445 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing by the
first week of November, but it was delayed this year by a
fortnight as farmers and mills could not agree on cane prices.
* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills
are waiting for the state government to announce the
state-advised price for cane.
($1 = 55.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)