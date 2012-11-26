MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday on higher supplies and sluggish demand as key festivals have ended, though a delay in cane crushing in the top producing states limited the downside.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, slightly higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.

* "Mills need to sell the unsold 200,000 tonnes quickly in the market. They may try to offload this quantity at a lower price as demand is weak," said a dealer based in the Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* At 1004 GMT, the key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.51 percent at 3,291 rupees ($59.21) per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,427 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing by the first week of November, but the process was delayed this year by a fortnight as farmers and mills did not agree on cane prices.

* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised price for cane.

($1 = 55.5850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)