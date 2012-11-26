Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday on higher supplies and sluggish demand as key festivals have ended, though a delay in cane crushing in the top producing states limited the downside.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, slightly higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.
* "Mills need to sell the unsold 200,000 tonnes quickly in the market. They may try to offload this quantity at a lower price as demand is weak," said a dealer based in the Vashi spot market near Mumbai.
* At 1004 GMT, the key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.51 percent at 3,291 rupees ($59.21) per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,427 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing by the first week of November, but the process was delayed this year by a fortnight as farmers and mills did not agree on cane prices.
* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised price for cane.
