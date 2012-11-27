MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Tuesday as a delay in cane crushing in the key producing areas outweighed sluggish demand and higher supplies for the December to March period.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, slightly higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.

* At 0938 GMT, the key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,290 Indian rupees ($59.02) per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,415 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Demand is weak. The winter season has started. Bulk consumers are not buying large quantity. The festival season is also over," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "On the other hand, supplies pressure is rising. Many mills in Maharashtra have started the crushing season. They need money to buy cane from farmers. To generate liquidity, they can offer sugar at lower prices," Kuwadia said.

* Most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing by the first week of November, but the process was delayed this year by a fortnight as farmers and mills did not agree on cane prices.

* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised price for cane. ($1 = 55.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)