MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian sugar futures rose on
Thursday on hopes the government would raise import duty and a
delay in cane crushing in Uttar Pradesh, the second biggest
sugar producing state.
* At 0927 GMT, the key December contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.7 percent
at 3,313 rupees ($60.35) per 100 kg.
* Sugar jumped by 27 rupees to 3,444 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Traders are expecting an upward revision in import duty
as cheaper supplies are coming. To protect local farmers'
interest, the government may raise import duty," said Vedika
Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* India currently imposes a 10 percent import tax on sugar.
* "Cane crushing in Uttar Pradesh hasn't started yet. The
delay can hurt yields," Narvekar said.
* In Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting for the
state government to announce the state-advised price for cane.
* Higher supplies for the December to March period capped
the upside, dealers said.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million
tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March,
including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the
October-November period, slightly higher than the average
monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.
($1 = 54.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)