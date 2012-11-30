MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Friday as subdued demand and higher supplies for the
December-to-March period outweighed a delay in cane crushing in
Uttar Pradesh, the country's second biggest sugar producing
state.
* At 0946 GMT, the key December contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.12 percent
at 3,322 rupees ($60.95)per 100 kg.
* Sugar nudged down 3 rupees to 3,443 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Demand was weak, but mills are expecting an improvement
in demand from north India in next two weeks as crushing has
been delayed there," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* In northern Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting
for the state government to announce the state-advised price for
cane.
* A likely rise in import duty also underpinned sentiment,
dealers said. India currently imposes a 10 percent import tax on
sugar.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million
tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March,
including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the
October-November period, slightly higher than the average
monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.
($1 = 54.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)