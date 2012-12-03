Cricket-Amla's classy ton helps South Africa see off Sri Lanka
MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday to hit their lowest in more than a week as subdued demand and higher supplies for the December-to-March period outweighed a delay in cane crushing in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second-biggest sugar producer.
* At 0946 GMT, the key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 3,285 rupees ($60.3) per 100 kg. The contract hit a low of 3,275 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 23., earlier in the day.
* Spot sugar nudged up 3 rupees to 3,426 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Supplies in spot markets are higher, and demand is low. We don't expect any sharp movement in sugar futures and it is likely to remain range-bound for some time," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities.
* Sugar futures have been trading between 3,265 rupees and 3,345 rupees since October, and they are unlikely to break this level, Vedika said.
* In northern Uttar Pradesh, farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised price for cane.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
