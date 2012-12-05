(Corrects to remove extraneous words "on Thursday" in paragraph 1)

MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit a six-week low in choppy trade on Wednesday as weak demand and higher supplies outweighed short-covering by traders after a sharp fall in the previous few sessions.

* At 1056 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.06 percent at 3,287 rupees ($60.23) per 100 kg after hitting a low of 3,275 rupees, lowest level in six weeks, earlier in the day.

* Spot sugar fell 34 rupees to 3,376 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Overall fundamentals for sugar are weak, there is nothing in the market to support prices. We expect prices to decline further," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Wholesale dealers are expecting prices to recover with the expected upward revision in import duty on sugar as cheaper supplies are coming, traders said.

* India currently imposes a 10 percent import tax on sugar.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.6400 rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)