MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian sugar futures recovered from early losses in choppy session to trade flat after hitting their lowest level in six weeks, for the third time in a week, weighed by higher supplies and weak demand from consumers.

* The key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading flat at 3,276 rupees per 100 kg at 0950 GMT, recovering from 3,263 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 25.

* Spot sugar edged down by 4 rupees to 3,337 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Prices are likely to fall further as demand is weak in the absence of any festive buying and supply is more as crushing has started and mills need money to pay farmers for their cane," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* Crushing of cane has begun across the country except in northern Uttar Pradesh, where farmers and mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state-advised prices for cane.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)