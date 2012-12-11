MUMBAI Dec 11 Sugar futures declined on
Tuesday, after rising in the previous two sessions, on higher
supplies amid a fall in demand, but analysts expect sugar prices
to recover as a key producing state fixed a higher price for
cane.
* India's top cane producing Uttar Pradesh state raised the
price sugar mills must pay for the new season crop by up to 16
percent to 290 rupees per 100 kg, which could encourage farmers
to plant more.
* "Hike announced in the prices of cane could push input
costs for sugar companies and it could be bullish for sugar
futures. We expect prices to recover either later in the day or
in the next session," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with
Religare Commodities.
* The key January contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 0.15 percent down
at 3,294 rupees ($60.41) per 100 kg at 1052 GMT. On Monday, the
contract rose as much as 3,312 rupees, the highest since Dec. 3.
* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,342 rupees per 100 kg
at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million
tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March,
including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the
October-November period, higher than the average monthly
allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes. ($1 =
54.5150 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)