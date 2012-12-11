MUMBAI Dec 11 Sugar futures declined on Tuesday, after rising in the previous two sessions, on higher supplies amid a fall in demand, but analysts expect sugar prices to recover as a key producing state fixed a higher price for cane.

* India's top cane producing Uttar Pradesh state raised the price sugar mills must pay for the new season crop by up to 16 percent to 290 rupees per 100 kg, which could encourage farmers to plant more.

* "Hike announced in the prices of cane could push input costs for sugar companies and it could be bullish for sugar futures. We expect prices to recover either later in the day or in the next session," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 0.15 percent down at 3,294 rupees ($60.41) per 100 kg at 1052 GMT. On Monday, the contract rose as much as 3,312 rupees, the highest since Dec. 3.

* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,342 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.5150 rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)