MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian sugar futures were flat in thin trade on Wednesday as mills refrained from lowering prices despite weak retail demand and as stockists were cautious due to the winter season.

* At 0903 GMT, the key December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.12 percent at 3,291 rupees ($60.61) per 100 kg.

* Sugar nudged up 3 rupees to 3,339 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Millers are not cutting prices. Demand is weak. It may drop further in coming weeks with falling temperature," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold-drink and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* The higher quota for the December-March period also weighed on sentiment, dealers said.

* India has allowed mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, slightly higher than the average monthly allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes. ($1 = 54.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)