MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday on rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing and bulk consumers trimming purchases due to the winter.

* As of 0920 GMT, the key January contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.24 percent at 3,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The stockpile is rising. Crushing has gained pace in all the key producing states. Millers are under pressure to generate cash for cane payments," said a dealer based in Vashi, a spot market near Mumbai.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* "Festivals are over. Bulk buyers are also trimming purchases due to winter season. It will be a difficult task for the mills to sell sugar without cutting prices," the dealer said.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold-drink and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Sugar nudged up 4 rupees to 3,340 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The higher quota for the December-March period and a sharp fall in overseas prices also depressed sentiment, dealers said.

* India has allowed mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period, slightly higher than the average monthly allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes.

* New York raw sugar eased to its lowest level on Wednesday in more than two years, with producers showing little sign of selling aggressively at current depressed levels and importers also sitting back after the recent slide. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)