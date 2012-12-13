MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian sugar futures eased on
Thursday on rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing and
bulk consumers trimming purchases due to the winter.
* As of 0920 GMT, the key January contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.24 percent at 3,290 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The stockpile is rising. Crushing has gained pace in all
the key producing states. Millers are under pressure to generate
cash for cane payments," said a dealer based in Vashi, a spot
market near Mumbai.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* "Festivals are over. Bulk buyers are also trimming
purchases due to winter season. It will be a difficult task for
the mills to sell sugar without cutting prices," the dealer
said.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like
cold-drink and ice-cream makers usually drops in India during
the winter season.
* Sugar nudged up 4 rupees to 3,340 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The higher quota for the December-March period and a sharp
fall in overseas prices also depressed sentiment, dealers said.
* India has allowed mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar
in the open market between December and March, including 200,000
tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period,
slightly higher than the average monthly allocation of about 1.7
million tonnes.
* New York raw sugar eased to its lowest level on Wednesday
in more than two years, with producers showing little sign of
selling aggressively at current depressed levels and importers
also sitting back after the recent slide.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)