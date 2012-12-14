MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Friday as rising supplies and subdued demand
outweighed hopes the government will give mills flexibility in
selling the sweetener in the open market.
* As of 0854 GMT, the key January contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.18 percent at 3,296 rupees ($60.55) per 100 kg. The contract
was trading in a narrow band of 3,296 rupees to 3,303 rupees.
* "The winter season is saddening demand. Bulk consumer,
retail buyers are cutting purchases," said Ashok Jain, president
of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* "But mills are not slashing prices as their production
cost has risen due to an increase in cane prices."
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold
drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the
winter season.
* Sugar nudged down 3 rupees to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Food Minister K.V. Thomas on Thursday said the government
will soon start fixing open market quota for sugar for six
months. Currently the quota has been fixed for four months.
* The allocation of quota for six months would give mills
more flexibility in selling sugar and could harden prices,
dealers said.
($1 = 54.4350 rupees)
