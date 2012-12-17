MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian sugar futures were flat on low volume on Monday as mills kept prices steady due to higher production cost, though demand from retail and bulk consumers was subdued.

* As of 1012 GMT, the key January contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,293 rupees ($60.37) per 100 kg. The contract was trading in a narrow band of 3,290 rupees to 3,296 rupees.

* "Mills are struggling to find buyers at the current price. Bulk buyers are not active. Stockists are also maintaining lower inventory," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during the winter season.

* Sugar production costs for mills have risen this year due to a sharp increase in cane price.

* Sugar fell 12 rupees to 3,320 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is expected to decide on raising the import duty on the sweetener in a fortnight, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months.

* The International Sugar Organization on Thursday raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million tonnes, raw value, and said prices could remain under bearish pressure until the end of the current crop cycle. ($1 = 54.5500 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)